Thompson will come off the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Heat.
The Rockets went with their projected Opening Night lineup for Friday's final exhibition. Thompson showed a lot of promise in the preseason, but it wasn't all pretty as he continues to learn the ropes.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Will start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Strong outing off bench•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Puts up 12 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Inefficient against Indiana•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Cleared from ankle injury•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Out for 2-to-3 weeks•