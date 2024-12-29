Thompson is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson started in the Rockets' last three games due to the absence of Dillon Brooks (ankle). Over that span, Thompson averaged 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 36.0 minutes per contest.