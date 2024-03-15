Thompson produced 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over Washington.

It was the rookie forward's seventh double-double of the season, five of which have come since the beginning of February. Thompson has spotted in and out of the starting lineup during that time, but with Alperen Sengun (ankle) likely done for the rest of the regular season, Houston will be leaning a little more heavily on him down the stretch. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Thompson is averaging 12.6 points, 10.9 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals as a starter.