Thompson closed Monday's 100-97 win over the Suns with 17 points (5-13 FG, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes.

Thompson continues to stuff the stat sheet consistently for fantasy managers, collecting at least four boards and four dimes for the 12th time in his last 13 games. During that stretch, the star swingman has averaged a productive 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.6 minutes per contest.