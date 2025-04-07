Thompson put up 14 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Warriors.

The sophomore wing was a force to be reckoned with on all fronts in the big win, further establishing himself as a member of head coach Ime Udoka's starting lineup. Thompson has averaged 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 40 outings as a starter this season, compared to just 11.1, 6.6 and 2.2 in 27 games with the second unit. So long as Udoka keeps him with the starters, Thompson has fantasy home run potential.