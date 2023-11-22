Coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Thompson (ankle) is ramping up and could be cleared to practice "soon," Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson has been sidelined since Nov. 1 with a Grade 2 right ankle sprain. He'll likely remain out for at least a few more games, as Udoka stated Thompson would, at the earliest, return to practice sometime next week, but it appears the rookie will be back in action before long, barring a setback. However, Thompson wasn't off to a fantasy-friendly start, averaging just 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.8 minutes across his first four NBA appearances.