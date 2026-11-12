Thompson had 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.

The fourth-year guard tied Alperen Sengun for second on the Rockets in scoring behind Kevin Durant's 20, as all five members of the starting lineup chipped in at least 14 points. It was Thompson's best offensive showing since Oct. 28, and on the season he's averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks through 12 games while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.