Thompson registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson did a little bit of everything for Houston off the bench, displaying his two-way play while leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds and adding a team-high handful of blocks to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals. Thompson set a new season high in blocks while posting his fourth game with at least 15 points and eight boards.