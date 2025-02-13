Thompson chipped in 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Suns.

Thompson stuffed the stat sheet en route to his third third triple-double of the season Wednesday. Additionally, the 22-year-old also logged multiple steals and blocks for the eighth time through 51 regular-season outings. The second-year pro has started in each of his last 19 appearances, averaging 17.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks across 38.8 minutes per contest. He has shot 53.4 percent from the field in that 19-game span.