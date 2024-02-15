Thompson ended with 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 121-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

The rookie made his fifth straight start and produced his fifth double-double of the season, with three of them coming during that stretch. Thompson is flashing the upside expected of him when the Rockets made him the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft, and over the last eight contests he's averaging 12.1 points, 9.8 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor.