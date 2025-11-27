Thompson contributed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 victory over Golden State.

The 14 boards were a season high for Thompson, and the double-double was his third in 16 games. The third-year guard has scored in double digits in every contest so far in 2025-26, averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.6 minutes. Thompson's long-distance shooting remains the weak link in his skill set, however -- he's shooting just 22.2 percent (8-for-36) from beyond the arc.