Thompson recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 loss to the Celtics.

Thompson was active on the glass in what was the first start of his NBA career, and even though the Rockets came up short against the Celtics, Thompson showed strong qualities and above-average two-way instincts. His role in the short term will be tied to Fred VanVleet's availability, as the veteran guard was sidelined Sunday due to back soreness, meaning Thompson could remain in the starting lineup to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday if VanVleet can't recover in time.