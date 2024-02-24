Thompson had 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 114-110 victory over Phoenix.

Thompson played off the bench for the second consecutive game now that Fred VanVleet is back in the starting lineup, and even though he's expected to stay in a second-unit role if Houston's usual starters remain healthy, that doesn't mean Thompson can't be a player worth targeting in most formats, especially if he continues to post the numbers he's been delivering of late. The rookie has four double-doubles over his last seven appearances while averaging 13.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game since the beginning of February.