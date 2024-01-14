Thompson notched 10 points (3-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 25 minutes during Saturday's 145-113 loss to the Celtics.

Thompson didn't have his best shooting performance, but he brought energy off the bench and showed glimpses of what he can do with extended minutes, crashing the glass with energy and contributing in peripheral categories. Even though he's a rookie with tons of potential, his fantasy upside in leagues outside of dynasty formats is minimal since he doesn't have a clear role in Ime Udoka's rotation at the moment.