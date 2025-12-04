Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and five turnovers in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 blowout win over the Kings.

After a rough, two-game stretch to close out November, Thompson has been hot coming into December, scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back games while racking up the defensive stats. He's also shot a respectable 11-for-13 at the line over the current hot streak, and he's gone 16-for-32 from the floor.