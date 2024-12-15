Thompson chipped in 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, tallying double-digits for the fourth straight game. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Thompson has been able to be a meaningful contributor, averaging 12.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. Although it would likely take an injury to Fred Van Vleet for Thompson to step into a starting role, he should continue to be a pivotal piece on a team exceeding all expectations thus far.