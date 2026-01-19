Rockets' Amen Thompson: Efficient performance vs. NOLA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson tallied 20 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes during the Rockets' 119-110 win over the Pelicans on Sunday.
Thompson did all of his damage within the arc Sunday, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the first half and finishing the game as the Rockets' third-leading scorer behind Jabari Smith (32 points) and Alperen Sengun (21 points). Thompson has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 outings, and over that span he has averaged 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals over 38.3 minutes per game.
