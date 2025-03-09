Thompson headed to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter during Saturday's game against the Pelicans after landing awkwardly, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Thompson sat on the ground before limping over to the stanchion, and then he headed to the locker room. With the Rockets up by a considerable margin midway through the fourth quarter at the time of his exit, Thompson didn't return to the contest as Houston secured a 146-117 win. Thompson posted 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and a block across 33 minutes. His status is worth monitoring, as the Rockets' next game will come Monday against the Magic.