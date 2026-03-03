Rockets' Amen Thompson: Exits with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (ankle) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Thompson checked out at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room after grabbing at his right ankle. The Rockets may opt to be cautious with the 23-year-old, and if he doesn't return down the stretch Monday, Reed Sheppard would likely handle point guard duties, with Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie serving as reserve reinforcements.
