Thompson (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Heat.
Thompson is expected to return to action Friday after missing Houston's previous six outings due to a sprained left ankle. While the 22-year-old could reclaim his starting spot from Tari Eason, he will likely operate on a minutes restriction.
