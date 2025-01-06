Thompson finished Sunday's 119-115 win over the Lakers with 23 points (11-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Thompson got the start Sunday after serving a two-game suspension and delivered an impressive showing, establishing career-high marks in both points and rebounds. The second-year forward has been outstanding since being handed an expanded role due to the recent injuries of players such as Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith (hand). He's averaging 15.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game over his last six outings.