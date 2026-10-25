Thompson finished with 17 points (4-12 FG, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 win over the Hawks.

That's now three straight double-doubles to begin the season for Thompson, as he shows early signs of shattering his career-best mark of 21, set in 2024-25. The fourth-year guard is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.0 combined steals and blocks through the early part of 2026-27, and the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft may not have found his ceiling yet.