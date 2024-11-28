Thompson posted 19 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Thompson is one of the most productive bench players in the league, and he's a must-have player in most fantasy formats but particularly category-based leagues due to his ability to fill the stat sheet. The second-year forward is averaging a robust stat line of 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game across his last 10 appearances while shooting 63.3 percent from the field in that span.