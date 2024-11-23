Thompson posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 24 minutes during Friday's 116-88 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Thompson continues to see more than 20 minutes off the bench on a regular basis, and it seems he'll continue to find ways to produce as long as he gets enough playing time. This was his fourth double-double of the season, and fantasy managers will be happy with the two-way contributions Thompson often brings to the table, making him valuable despite his bench role. He's averaging 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over his last five outings off the bench.