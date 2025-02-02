Thompson recorded eight points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 loss to the Nets.

Thompson struggled with his shot Saturday, but he managed to contribute in other ways as he led both teams in rebounding and assists. Since entering the Rockets' starting lineup permanently Jan. 5, Thompson has averaged 17.8 points on 52.7 percent shooting, 10.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over 38.8 minutes per game.