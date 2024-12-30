Thompson was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Thompson got into an altercation with Tyler Herro, with the former throwing the latter to the ground. Thompson and Herro were ejected shortly after, as well as Terry Rozier and Jalen Green. Thompson's night will end with five points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes.