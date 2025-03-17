Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that Thompson (ankle) has yet to go through contact drills, though the second-year wing is progressing well and could return to action as soon as Friday's game against Miami, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson has been out since March 10 due to a sprained left ankle, though he is expected to return shortly after he's able to go through contact drills. Once cleared to play, the 22-year-old will likely operate under a light minutes restriction for a game or two. Since the All-Star break, Thompson is averaging 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals in 36.6 minutes per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field over eight appearances.