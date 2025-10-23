Thompson (calf) will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pistons, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson was dealing with cramping in his calf late in Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder, but coach Ime Udoka made no mention of it Thursday. While operating as the starting point guard, Thompson finished with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes.