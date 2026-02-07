Thompson (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Thompson presumably woke up under the weather Saturday and was a late addition to the injury report, though he'll give it a go against the Thunder. The third-year guard has shot just 42.6 percent from the field over his last five outings, averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.4 minutes per contest during that stretch.