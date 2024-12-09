Thompson recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 victory over the Clippers.

Making his first start since Nov. 11 and just his second of the season, Thompson produced his best scoring performance of the season. While his offense remains a little inconsistent, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft has found another level with his overall play since late November, particularly on the glass. Thompson has pulled down at least six boards in eight straight games, averaging 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.