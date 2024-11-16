Thompson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bulls due to right quadriceps soreness.
Thomson appears to have injured his quadriceps against the Clippers and could miss Sunday's contest. If Thompson is forced to sit out Sunday, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason are candidates to receive increased playing time.
