Thompson generated seven points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

Although Thompson led the Rockets in rebounds off the bench during Tuesday's preseason opener, he was inefficient from the floor. He salvaged his scoring output with a decent showing from the charity stripe, but his performance suggested what he may display during the regular season. The 20-year-old has a poor shot form but is effective as a ballhandler, so he certainly carries risk as a fantasy option heading into his rookie season.