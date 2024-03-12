Thompson will join the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Alperen Sengun (ankle) sidelined indefinitely, the Rockets are sliding Jabari Smith over to center which opens things up for Thompson in smaller lineups. Thompson has struggled with consistency and efficiency, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories makes him very appealing for the final stretch.
