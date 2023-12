Thompson supplied two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Wednesday's 134-127 loss to Atlanta.

Thompson returned to action after missing the past four games due to an illness. It's been a rough start for the rookie, having health with an ankle injury before the illness, keeping him sidelined for the majority of the campaign. His upside is clear but as for the remainder of this season, it's hard to see him having any sustainable fantasy value.