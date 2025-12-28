Thompson logged 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 win over the Cavaliers.

The third-year guard likely would have had his sixth double-double of the season in a more competitive contest, but the Rockets were up by 27 heading into the fourth quarter and Thompson called it a night midway through the final frame. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 boards, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.