Thompson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to left calf tightness.
Thompson is in danger of missing Saturday's contest after being a late addition to the injury report due to a calf issue. If the 21-year-old guard is unable to suit up against Portland, Cam Whitmore, Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason are candidates to receive increased playing time.
