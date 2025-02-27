Thompson closed with a game-high 25 points (12-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-106 victory over the Spurs.

After getting ejected from Tuesday's win over the Bucks in the fourth quarter, Thompson returned with a vengeance Wednesday, posting his best scoring effort since Feb. 3. The second-year wing remains an erratic offensive contributor -- he's scored 20 or more points four times in 12 February games, but he's also scored in single digits five times. On the month, Thompson is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.