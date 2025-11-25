Thompson chipped in 28 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes during Monday's 114-92 victory over the Suns.

The third-year guard led the Rockets in scoring on the night while tying his season high in points and assists. Thompson has scored in double digits in every game to begin the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 17.9 points, 6.4 boards, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals. With Kevin Durant (personal) set to miss a second straight game Wednesday against Golden State, Thompson figures to see elevated usage once again.