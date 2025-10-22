Head coach Ime Udoka said postgame that Thompson was dealing with cramping in his calf late in Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime loss to the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He finished with 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes.

Thompson appeared to deal with cramping in the first overtime period and was seen stretching his calf after exiting with 2:58 remaining. He remained on the bench but never checked back into the game. The 22-year-old still finished as Houston's third-leading scorer, though he struggled mightily from beyond the arc. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons.