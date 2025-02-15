Thompson tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), two assists and two rebounds over 2:37 of court time during Team M's 40-39 loss to Team G League in the Rising Stars semifinal.

It was a disappointing loss for Team M, but Thompson did his part in leading the team in scoring. He has been an everyday starter for the Rockets since the beginning of January due to the absence of Jabari Smith (hand). Over that span, Thompson has averaged 16.5 points on 52.7 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over 38.4 minutes per game. Smith has been increasing his activity as of late and is expected to return after the All-Star break, but he could serve in a bench role when he comes back while Thompson remains in Houston's starting five.