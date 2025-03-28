Thompson contributed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 victory over Utah.

Thompson returned to action after taking a seat to tend his injured ankle, which has kept him out of seven games this month. The second-year pro's mid-range shot was on point in the decisive win, giving the Rockets an offensive shot in the arm as they try to maintain the second seed in the Western Conference. Houston has a back-to-back set this weekend that includes a match against the Lakers, and it's possible that he'll miss one of those games for injury management.