Thompson finished Sunday's 126-111 loss to Denver with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.

Thompson's emergence as a legit scoring threat has been critical to Houston's competitiveness in the Western Conference. The former first-round pick exceeded his rookie season by a wide margin during his second year with the Rockets, with substantial increases in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Over 68 games and 41 starts, the youngster averaged 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.