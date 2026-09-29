Thompson has been working on his free throws and jumper with shooting coach Chip Engelland this offseason, and head coach Ime Udoka said his growth will initially focus on increasing his efficiency from the midrange, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson turned in a career year in 2025-26 before landing a five-year, $208 million extension earlier this month. The 23-year-old averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks across 37.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances last year. However, his three-point shot remained a weakness, as he knocked down just 21.6 percent of his limited attempts from downtown. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick did shoot a career-best 77.9 percent from the free-throw line last season, though there's still room for improvement. Even if Thompson never develops into an above-average shooter, he's a well-rounded player who has already made strides as a playmaker. While his playmaking skills may be less utilized now that Fred VanVleet is back in the mix, Thompson should continue to play a key role while working to expand his offensive game.