Thompson recorded zero points (0-1 FG), seven rebounds, three rebounds and one steal over 12 minutes in Monday's 135-119 win over the Lakers.

Thompson put up some decent numbers during his time on the floor, but he also committed five turnovers and came up empty in the scoring column. The 12 minutes in a game that devolved into a blowout is probably the most discouraging sign about Thompson's line, as the rookie lottery pick looks as though he'll be relegated to a minor role in the rotation now that Houston is at close to full strength. Thompson and fellow rookie Cam Whitmore (18 minutes) could be marginalized further once Tari Eason (lower leg) eventually makes his return.