Thompson recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes during the Rockets' 119-104 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

Thompson was cleared to play Wednesday after sitting out of Monday's loss to the Heat due to a knee injury, which was his first missed game of the 2026-27 season. He led the Rockets in rebounds and scored nine of his 15 points in the first half to finish tied for the fourth-most points on the team. Thompson is averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals over 32.7 minutes per game in November.