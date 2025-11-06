Thompson finished with 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Thompson filled up the stat sheet, as he got the job done on both ends of the floor while being incredibly efficient, shooting 50 percent from the floor. The two-way guard continues a hot streak, as he's scored 27 points or more in each of the last two games.