Thompson is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs.

Thompson hasn't played for the Rockets since Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury but he was recalled from the team's G-League affiliate on Saturday and seems to be slated to make his return to NBA action. The rookie lottery pick will serve as a reserve wing for the near future but he could be in line for a decent workload if Dillon Brooks (illness) and Tari Eason (lower leg) are unable to go.