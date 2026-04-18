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Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers.

Thompson sat out Houston's regular-season finale but is set to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals in 38.5 minutes per game across six regular-season appearances in April.

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