Thompson (shoulder) isn't listed on Houston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
After missing Monday's loss to the Thunder, Thompson, Alperen Sengun (back) and Dillon Brooks (knee) will all be available for the second half of Houston's back-to-back set. Fred VanVleet (ankle) remains out, so Thompson should be the starting point guard.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Won't play Monday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Sticking with first unit•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Leading scorer in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Ejected Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-double in Friday's win•