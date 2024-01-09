Thompson closed Monday's 120-113 loss to the Heat with five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 11 minutes.

Thompson has played double-digit minutes in nine of his last 10 appearances, averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. An ankle sprain derailed the start of his rookie season, but he's back to full strength now and looking to make a consistent impact for a Houston squad that's exceeded expectations so far, sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference with an 18-17 record.